Shipping giants BW Group and Scorpio Group have struck a deal to form the world’s biggest owner of wind turbine and foundation installation ships.

They are merging BW and Swire Pacific-backed owner Cadeler with Scorpio's Eneti in a $1.2bn all-share deal.

Oslo-listed Cadeler will offer investors in New York-listed Eneti 3.409 Cadeler shares for every Eneti share.

Cadeler will have 60% and Eneti 40% of the combined company.