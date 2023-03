Norway’s BW Offshore has offloaded a veteran floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel as it plots a move into ammonia production.

The 277,000-dwt BW Opportunity (built 1989) has gone to an unnamed buyer for $125m, with delivery expected by the end of March.

BW Offshore is now exploring a five-year contract with the new owner to oversee engineering, commissioning, operations and maintenance services for the FPSO.