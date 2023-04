Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s BW Offshore is continuing its transition from FPSOs with another sale.

The Oslo-listed owner said it has completed the disposal of the 28,000-bpd BW Athena (built 1994) to a third party.

No price was given for the 125-metre Bermuda-flag vessel.

“The transaction is part of BW Offshore’s strategy to transition to floating energy infrastructure investments,” the company said.

BW Offshore will book a small profit from the deal.