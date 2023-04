BW Group-backed Cadeler has revealed two more huge wind farm charters as it moves to cover the whole transport and installation (T&I) chain for the first time.

The Oslo-listed Danish shipowner said it has clinched work from compatriot energy supplier Orsted for the Hornsea 3 project off the UK.

The deals together are worth between €500m ($551m) and €700m, Cadeler added without giving an exact figure.