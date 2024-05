BW Group-backed Cadeler is negotiating charters worth between €110m and €130m ($140m) for offshore wind farm work in Poland.

The US and Oslo-listed shipowner has signed vessel reservation agreements with both MFW Baltyk II and MFW Bałtyk III, joint ventures owned 50% by Norwegian energy major Equinor and 50% by Polenergia.

This is Cadeler’s first deal with the two companies.