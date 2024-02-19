Shipping investor Chris Hartnoll has moved into the UK offshore wind sector by acquiring a stake in electric crew transfer vessel operator Tidal Transit.

The investment, which comes via Hartnoll’s Singapore-based HICO Investment Group, is his second major offshore move after HICO's 2021 purchase of Britoil Offshore Services.

Hartnoll said in a social media post over the weekend that the investment in Tidal Transit builds on HICO's existing investments in the offshore support industry and complements its energy transition investments by allowing it to participate in the decarbonisation in the offshore wind sector supply chain.