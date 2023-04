Singapore start-up Cyan Renewables has headed to China for its first offshore wind ship order.

The company, backed by Seraya Partners, has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for an Ulstein Design-developed foundation installation vessel (FIV) at Cosco Shipyard.

No price has been given for the deal.

Cyan said: “With this LOI, we are one step closer towards working with our leading design partner Ulstein Design & Solutions to realise our ambitions.”