Cyan Renewables has revealed that it has lined up a 15-year charter contract for a service operation vessel (SOV) newbuilding that market sources believe is currently on order at Cosco Shipyard in China.

The as-yet unnamed ship will operate for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, servicing 73 offshore wind turbines in Hai Long offshore wind farms, located about 50km off the coast of Changhua County in Taiwan.