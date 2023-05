Project freight forwarder deugro is heading a newbuilding project for two ro-ro vessels designed to transport offshore wind components.

The two vessels will be built at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard in China with deliveries scheduled for the spring and summer of 2025.

The ships will be built and operated as part of a tripartite agreement between logistics player deugro Danmark, Dutch heavylift specialist Amasus Offshore and Spanish renewable energy firm Siemens Gamesa.