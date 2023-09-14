US-listed drilling rig owner Diamond Offshore has raised $550m from the bond market in a further sign of warming investor interest in the offshore drilling market.
The seven-year senior secured second lien notes have a coupon of 8.5%
Funds will go towards repaying and terminating its term loan credit facility and repaying debt
