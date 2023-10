DOF Group has made a profit from selling two of three older platform supply vessels bought back from its lenders.

The restructured Oslo-listed company has offloaded the non-core 4,200-dwt Skandi Barra (built 2005) and 4,100-dwt Skandi Caledonia (built 2003) to Norway’s Atlantica Shipping two days after reacquiring ownership.

The combined price for the pair was NOK 275m ($25.3m).