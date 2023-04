Brazilian oil company Petrobras has started to hand out the first in a big series of new offshore shipping contracts.

US owner Edison Chouest Offshore and Brazil's Grupo CBO have taken the lion's share of the platform supply vessel (PSV) deals awarded so far.

Petrobras came out at the end of 2022 with tenders for at least 40 oil and gas ships.

Now nine out of 20 PSV contracts have been assigned to vessels.