Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has exited seismic survey shipping less than four months after putting the fleet up for sale.

The Oslo-listed company said it has agreed to offload the final three survey vessels to two separate unnamed buyers.

The ships are the 105-loa Viking Vision (built 1993), 93-loa Veritas Viking (both built 1998) and 93-loa Vantage (built 2002).

All three are in lay-up and have been held as assets for sale in the company accounts.