Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore is making progress on its exit from the seismic survey vessel sector.

The Oslo-listed owner said it has sold the 92-loa Viking Vanquish (built 1992) to an unnamed owner.

The fleet of four seismic vessels was put up for sale in February.

The remaining three vessels are all laid up and classed as assets held for sale.

Eidesvik said the trio is worth NOK 49m ($4.4m),