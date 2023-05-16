Scorpio Group-backed offshore wind player Eneti is pencilling in some big numbers for one of the wind turbine installation vessels (WITCs) already in its fleet.

The New York-listed company announced on Tuesday that it has signed a reservation agreement on the NG 5500 vessel Seajacks Zaratan (built 2012) that could fetch up to €38m ($41.3m) after estimated project costs if converted into a contract.

Elevated rates

The deal would run between five and six months in the Asia-Pacific region and would be worth a minimum of €32.5m