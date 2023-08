New York-listed Eneti has shed its last connections to the offshore oil-and-gas business with sale of three smaller vessels that were sometimes used to serve that sector.

Eneti has sold the three NG 2500 units – Seajacks Hydra, Seajacks Leviathan and Seajacks Kraken – to an unidentified Middle Eastern buyer for about $70m, the wind player said in announcing second-quarter...