Fearnley Offshore Supply celebrated 50 years in business and the return of its once-annual Nor-Shipping awards dinner.

Roughly 200 came out to celebrate the Oslo-headquartered brokerage’s golden anniversary, while the company brought back the lighthearted show recognising the recent achievements of players in the offshore segment. It had been put off due to Covid-19.

“Over the past 50 years we’ve grown from being a tiny desk in the corner of the building to a thriving business with a global presence,” managing director Harald Lovik said.