A new US shipping company run by former DEME executives is plotting an expansion of its vessel owning and management operations.

New York-based Kalypso Offshore Energy told TradeWinds plans are afoot to develop an offshore service vessel (OSV) in addition to its order for the first US Jones Act cable-laying vessel (CLV).

The company said this week it has inked a deal with Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC for the vessel.