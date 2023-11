Rough weather in the North Sea made for a massively volatile anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel market in October, Hagland Shipbrokers said.

The broker said in its monthly report that the weather impacted rig movements so significantly last month that rates ranged from £18,000 ($21,967) per day all the way up to the year-to-date record of £111,000 per day that Equinor paid on a short-term charter.