Vietnam’s burgeoning offshore wind market has prompted ship agency GAC to set up shop in the growing southeast Asian powerhouse.

The country is planning to scale up its wind-power generation capabilities to about 30% by 2050, up from 5% currently, with more than 120 offshore wind farm projects currently scheduled for construction.

Establishing GAC’s footprint in Vietnam comes as the Southeast Asian country undergoes a renewable energy revolution with a target of being net zero by 2050, the company said.