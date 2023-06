Golden Energy Offshore Services chief executive Per Ivar Fagervoll has added to his holding in a series of share deals.

He acquired 1.4m shares on 6 June at an average price of NOK 0.92 each, meaning an outlay of NOK 1.3m ($118,000).

Fagervoll now has 4.19m shares in the Alesund-based, Oslo-listed owner of three platform supply vessels.

This is equivalent to 7.8%