Norway’s Hunter Group has revealed a move into offshore wind farm shipping, backed by state cash.

The Oslo-listed VLCC charterer said it has been awarded a NOK 100m ($9.4m) grant from Norway’s energy transition agency Enova to develop “virtually” zero-emission commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

The Arne Fredly-backed firm said it is eyeing “potential” construction of two ships designed by its Hunter Maritime Advisors subsidiary.