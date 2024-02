The improving offshore market has helped Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine report a strong start to the financial year on the back of higher charter and utilization rates.

Gross profit for the three months ended 31 December 2023 was up 75.8% to SGD 11.6m ($8.6m), while revenue increased 22.8% to SGD 29.1m.

The group’s operational performance in ship chartering improved year-on-year, while revenue from the shipyard segment experienced a marginal decrease.