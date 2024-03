John Fredriksen’s private Seatankers group achieved an astonishing price for two platform supply vessels (PSVs) it sold to Fugro earlier this year.

The Dutch contractor said it had acquired the 5,200-dwt Sea Goldcrest (built 2019) and Sea Gull (built 2020) for conversion into geotechnical vessels for offshore wind farm work.

No price was ever disclosed, but TradeWinds is told by multiple broking sources that the two ships went for around $40m and $42m respectively.