Norway’s DDW Offshore has struck a refinancing deal to take full control of its fleet of three large anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels.

The company, controlled by tycoon Kjell Inge Rokke’s contracting company Akastor, said it has arranged a $31m loan package with US alternative shipping financier EnTrust Global’s Blue Ocean Funds.

The new facility matures in September 2026 and is guaranteed by Akastor.