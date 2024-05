Norwegian shipowner Solstad Maritime’s chief executive Lars Peder Solstad has offloaded a chunk of stock to settle a tax bill.

His Jarsteinen holding company has sold 2.2m shares in Solstad Offshore, which has a 27% stake in newly constituted Solstad Maritime.

Jarsteinen retained Pareto Securities to handle the sale, which took place at NOK 42 per share for proceeds of NOK 92.4m