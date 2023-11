Boa Offshore is finally ready to put its long-running dispute with a company backed by a troubled Ukrainian billionaire to bed.

The Norwegian offshore vessel, tug and construction barge owner said on Tuesday that it had finally reached a settlement with Kosyantyn Zhevago’s Calexco worth as much as NOK 85m ($7.6m) in a legal battle stretching back to the 2015 cancellation of a newbuilding at a Norwegian shipyard.