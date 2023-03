Copenhagen-listed shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has completed a seven-year strategic shift away from energy services by agreeing a sale of Maersk Supply Service (MSS).

The offshore support vessel company will go to Maersk parent AP Moller Holding in a deal worth $685m, reflecting a multiple to 2022 Ebitda of 27.4 times.

VesselsValue assesses the 36-ship fleet on the water as worth $1bn.