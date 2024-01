Maersk Supply Service (MSS) says it has moved its last offshore vessel out of layup as part of a sale of three more anchor-handling tug supply units.

The 14,888-hp Maersk Tracer, Maersk Transporter and Maersk Tracker (all built 2009) have gone for undisclosed prices.

The latter two, now the Delta Vanguard and Delta Titan, have gone to Delta Logistics in Trinidad, brokers said.