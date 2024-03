Denmark’s Maersk Supply Service (MSS) is teaming up with Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) on a new feeder concept to speed up wind turbine installations in the US.

The tug-barge system is specifically designed for MSS’ next-generation wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

Two tugs and two barges will be ordered for delivery in 2026 from Bollinger Shipyards in the US.