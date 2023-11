Marco Polo Marine (MPM) has secured a three-year charter for its maiden commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV) newbuilding from Danish wind turbine installer Vestas.

The new CSOV, which can accommodate up to 110 people, will be deployed across various offshore wind farms in the Asia Pacific region over three years, based on a minimum utilisation commitment per annum.

The contract was signed between MPM’s Taiwan-based subsidiary, PKR Offshore Co and Vestas Taiwan Co.