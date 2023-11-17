Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis has been tied to an eye-catching deal for valuable platform supply vessels sold by Norwegian tycoon Oystein Stray Spetalen.

Spetalen’s Oslo-listed Standard Supply offloaded the 5,200-dwt Standard Viking and Standard Supplier (both built 2007) and 4,200-dwt Standard Defender (built 2019) to an unnamed buyer for $72.2m this week.

Market talk by European offshore shipbrokers suggests Marinakis is behind the deal, but it is not clear if this is through his public or private interests.