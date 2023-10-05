Singapore-listed subsea and offshore drilling services company Mermaid Maritime has secured multiple new contracts worth $485m, the company said in an announcement on Monday.

The work will be undertaken in Thailand, the Middle East, Western Sub Sahara, and the UK.

“The project awards consist of cable laying, inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM), Transportation and Installation, decommissioning, and a bouquet of related services which start in 2023 and are expected to be completed in 2025,” Mermaid disclosed.