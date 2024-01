The MISC Group has started the year with two significant milestones, with naming ceremonies for an FPSO that will launch its entry into the Brazilian offshore sector and the last of a trio of LNG dual-fuel VLCCs built for a Shell charter.

The Malaysian shipping and offshore conglomerate’s giant FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias was named at the CIMC Raffles shipyard in China on 17 January.