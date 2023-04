Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and trader Mitsui & Co have formed a new floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) alliance by taking stakes in domestic operator Modec.

MOL said it has spent JPY 12.8bn ($94m) on an issue of 10m new shares in the company, with Mitsui & Co buying the same amount.

This gives them stakes of 14.86% each as the joint second-largest shareholders in Modec, which controls 18 units, with another being converted.