Oslo financier and shipowner Ness, Rissan and Partners (NRP) has ventured into a very promising offshore support vessel (OSV) market.

The NRP Project Finance division said it was involved in a transaction to acquire 3,200-dwt platform supply vessel (PSV) Atlantic Condor (built 2011) from Atlantic Towing in Canada.

NRP managing partner Ragnvald Risan told TradeWinds this is a new project carried out with Norway’s Vega Maritime Offshore, owned by Kenneth Fjeld, as well as other unnamed investors.