The offshore support vessel (OSV) market is unlikely to see a return to significant newbuilding activity anytime soon despite improving market conditions, industry players have said.

A renewed momentum in the offshore market has increased utilisation rates amongst OSVs and anchor handlers.

However, there have been no new vessels joining the fleet in recent years and it appears that there is little appetite for newbuildings, delegates heard at the Marine Money Offshore Energy Finance Forum in Singapore Tuesday.