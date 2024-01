The offshore oil and gas ship market is in sight of its best-ever rates, according to Clarksons Research.

The UK shipbroking group’s offshore index, which tracks day rates for rig, offshore support vessels and subsea units, has risen by a further 27% to a multi-year high of 106 points, the best since 2008.

“Our projections suggest the … index will reach all-time highs in 2024,” managing director Steve Gordon said.