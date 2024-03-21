Purus Marine has bought a service operation vessel (SOV) from Norway’s Edda Wind.
The 82-loa Edda Passat (built 2018) will be renamed Purus Horizon.
Edda announced in February that it had sold a ship for the first time to an unnamed buyer.
Renamed vessel Purus Horizon to be upgraded in second quarter
