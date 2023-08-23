Norway’s DOF Group has revealed its best-ever earnings just months after emerging from bankruptcy.
The offshore vessel owner said net profit was NOK 1.14bn ($107m) in the second quarter, up from a loss of NOK 1.28bn
Next year also looking healthy for Norwegian offshore shipowner reporting first result since IPO
