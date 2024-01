Solstad Offshore has inked two new charters for ships following the Aker Capital-backed refinancing of its fleet last week.

The Oslo-listed company said on Tuesday that the 78-loa Normand Valiant (built 2008) and the 92-loa Normand Fortress (built 2006) would work in Brazil with Petrobras on deals worth NOK 750m ($71.5m).

Both ships are part of Solstad Maritime, created after the refinancing was completed.