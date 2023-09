Offshore support vessel (OSV) markets are closing in on the peaks of 2008 and 2013, according to Clarksons Research.

The UK company’s managing director Steve Gordon said shipowners are in a strong position, with the research company’s index of rig, OSV and subsea day rates hitting 100 points, up 101% since the start of 2021.

This is close to the high of 101 seen in 2013, with 2008’s spike still some way clear on 114.