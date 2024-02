DOF Group’s profit rose in the fourth quarter as the shipowner sees continued high demand for offshore vessels.

The Oslo-listed company posted an Ebitda of NOK 1.24bn ($120m) compared with NOK 1.13bn for the fourth quarter in 2022.

“We deliver another solid quarter and are experiencing continued strong markets within all fleet segments, and I am especially pleased to see an increasing activity in the Asia-Pacific region,” chief executive Mons Aase said in a statement.