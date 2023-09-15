Saudi Arabia-backed jack-up drilling rig company ADES Holdings is expected to price its initial public offering at the top of the range and raise $1.2bn.
The company is expected to price its shares at SAR 13.50
Proceeds to go towards paying down debt, fund growth strategy as well as for general corporate purposes
