Seacor Marine Holdings has committed to retrofit a platform supply vessel with battery power after its hybrid fleet helped fuel an increase in revenue.

The project by the New York-listed offshore vessel will bring its diesel-electric hybrid PSV fleet to seven vessels, with another four remaining candidates for conversion.

“I remain optimistic about the potential for Seacor Marine in 2023, as evidenced by recent chartering activity for our liftboats and hybrid PSVs,” said chief executive John Gellert.