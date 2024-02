Singapore’s Seatrium could post a full-year loss of up to $500m due to asset write-downs and higher costs on legacy contracts, says a CGS-CIMB analyst.

The offshore and renewables yard group said earlier this week that it would report a financial loss that was “significantly higher” than the previous year but gave no figures.

This follows the completion of a strategic review of its operations, in which Seatrium has said it plans to write down surplus non-core assets and inventories.