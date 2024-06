Danish contractor and shipowner NKT has confirmed that its latest newbuilding cable-laying vessel will be capable of running on methanol and biofuel.

The ship, which was designed by Salt Ship Design, is currently under construction at VARD in Norway and is due to be delivered in 2027.

NKT first announced plans for the newbuilding order in May 2023 on the back of a record order backlog, with the vessel formally ordered in January of this year.