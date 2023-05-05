Some platform supply vessels (PSVs) sold or moved out of a weak North Sea market in the last few years are starting to return to the oil and gas sector.

Unwanted ships were offloaded for conversions into yachts, aquaculture vessels or clean-up ships.

But Norwegian broker Seabrokers has spotted a reversal of that trend in a better rate environment short of tonnage.

“Some owners have reached the conclusion that the supply reductions may have been overdone and some of the vessels that were removed from the market could perhaps still have provided a lucrative return as a PSV,” the company said.