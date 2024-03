Singapore offshore company JUB Pacific has boosted its fleet with the acquisition of a secondhand liftboat.

The company acquired the Caracal Pioneer (built 2010) for an undisclosed price. VesselsValue puts the value of the vessel at around $15.5m.

JUB Pacific told TradeWinds that the acquisition formed part of its plans to “extend its global reach and solidify its position as a leading liftboat player”.