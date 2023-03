Norway’s Solstad Offshore is still shrinking its fleet following a huge deal to offload its platform supply vessels (PSVs) to US owner Tidewater.

Earlier this month, the Oslo-listed company agreed to hand over 37 PSVs for $577m as it refocuses on renewables markets.

Solstad has now announced the sale of the 15,953-bhp anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) ship Far Sabre (built 2008).

The vessel has been in layup since 2019.